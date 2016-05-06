US Ambassador: Southern Gas Corridor project plays an important role in Europe's energy security

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ 'Southern Gas Corridor' project plays an important role in energy security of Europe. Report informs, the US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert F.Cekuta told reporters.

According to him, consultations on energy security between the United States and Europe have recently been held. "In the course of these consultations, was highlighted the issue of diversification of energy supplies to Europe and a special role of Azerbaijan in increasing European energy security."

The Ambassador stressed that the project of the Southern Gas Corridor is one of the main topics of discussions between the US and Azerbaijan and overall energy security of Europe