"SOCAR Polymer" announces 10 job vacancies

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ "SOCAR Polymer" LLC has announced vacancies for several positions.

Report informs "SOCAR Polymer" LLC seeks specialist in Lead Instrumentation Engineer, Civil, Structural & Architectural (CSA) Engineer, HSE Advisor, QA/QC Instrument Inspector, Coating (Painting)/Insulation Inspector, QA/QC Electrical Inspector, Mechanical Inspector (Rotating/Static Equipment Inspector), Lead Site Planning Engineer, Process Lead Engineer.

Lead Instrumentation Engineer

Specifying of field instrumentation

Calculation and selection of field instrumentation (such as control valves, relief valves and flow devices)

P&ID representation: can recognize/report problems associated with field instrumentation on P&ID's

Recognize and safe guard interfaces with Process, Electrical, Piping, Structural, Mechanical, HSE and Control Systems.

Field Instrumentation procurement activities, included BID-evaluation reporting

Smart Plant Instrumentation database requirements

Vendor drawing review, squad checking

Intrinsically safe verification calculations

Practical Factory Acceptance Testing (FAT) participation

Instrument wiring design

Civil, Structural & Architectural (CSA) Engineer

CSA Engineer is responsible for Civil and Structural engineering and design activities on projects including review of contractor prepared drawings and documentation. He/she is expected to provide technical assistance and support the detailed design phase as well as the field construction activities of the Polymer plants.

This position reports to Project Engineering Manager.

HSE Advisor

Support the HSE Manager and team with implementing effective HSE policies, guidelines and procedures to ensure that HSE objectives are met.

Provide support to Project team in all aspects of HSE

Support the HSE Manager in ensuring HSE compliance and perform regular HSE inspections.

Attend toolbox talks and advise as required.

Provide input to project specific HSE initiatives.

Ensure training, tool box meetings, and drills are implemented as part of the company’s training and

Assist with the investigation of Accidents and Incidents

Assist with the gathering of Statistic for reporting purposes.

Attend HSE training and orientation.

Support HSE personnel in the development of work site HSE campaigns and good practices.

Assist in ad-hoc HSE related tasks as required by HSE Manager.

QA/QC Instrument Inspector

The position plays an important role in electrical equipment and instrument installation, hook-up, testing, mechanical completion and pre-commissioning. The person must be knowledgeable in E&I design for the onshore processing facility and extensive experience in field installation, hook-up, FAT/SAT of E&I, control systems and preparing the systems through mechanical completion and pre-commissioning. The position is responsible for monitoring/supervising EPC Contractor work is executed in compliance with the applicable codes and standards, technical requirements of the project.

Coating (Painting) / Insulation Inspector

The responsibilities of the Coating and Lead Insulation Inspector shall include demonstration of HSE leadership skills leading by example. The Coating and Insulation Lead Inspector is accountable for ensuring that the contract specifications, International codes and regulatory compliance requirements are met. These requirements will be demonstrated by conducting scheduled and un-scheduled Inspections, at the Contractor main facilities and it's Sub-contractors. These inspections shall be from receipt of raw material and components including the Mechanical completion process, until hand-over to the company commissioning group. Co-ordinate a team of Local Coating/Insulation Inspectors. At all times adopting the one team approach for the full execution of the fabrication works.

QA/QC Electrical Inspector

The position plays an important role in electrical equipment and instrument installation, hook-up, testing, mechanical completion and pre-commissioning. The person must be knowledgeable in E&I design for the onshore processing facility and extensive experience in field installation, hook-up, FAT/SAT of E&I, control systems and preparing the systems through mechanical completion and pre-commissioning. The position is responsible for monitoring/supervising EPC Contractor work is executed in compliance with the applicable codes and standards, technical requirements of the project.

Mechanical Inspector (Rotating/Static Equipment Inspector)

Responsible for inspecting machines to ensure that mechanical and other related codes are met. Performs on-site inspections of mechanical systems and recommends steps to improve machine.

Lead Site Planning Engineer

Must have experience as a Lead Planner on large projects.

The position requires PMC experience.

Is responsible for performing Project Control activities and/or supervising the overall site planning related effort for the project.

The work requires advanced knowledge, experience, and expertise in construction management, planning and progress control, analysis and reporting.

Process Lead Engineer

Take overall responsibility for the process and process control functionality for projects in the oil, gas and (petro-) chemical industry.

For more information, please visit www.socarpolymer.com.