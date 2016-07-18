Azerbaijan reduced import of cars by 7 times

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ In January-June 2016, Azerbaijan imported 2,573 units of cars. Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee (SCC), it's less by 15,067 units, or 6.9 times than in the same period last year.

During the first half of this year, 2,222 units or 86% imported cars totaled cars for the transport of people and other motor vehicles. This is less by 13 523 units or 7 times as compared to the same period last year.

In addition, during reporting period, the country imported 252 units of motor vehicles for transportation of goods, this is less by 874 units or 4.5 times than in the previous year.

According to the information, the number of motor vehicles for special purposes decreased by 3 times - from 119 to 60 units. During the period, import of motor vehicles for the transport of 10 persons reduced for 15 times - from 551 to 39 units.