    Economic growth in Azerbaijan made 3.7%

    Net taxes on products and imports accounted for 7.5% of GDP

    Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September of 2015, volume of of GDP produced by enterprises, organizations and individuals in Azerbaijan, in comparison with the same period of last year grew by 3.73% to $ 40.7 billion AZN.

    Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee, 34.2% of the GDP produced in the industry, 13.5% - construction, 10.1% - trade, repair of vehicles, 6.5% - agriculture, forestry and fishery, 5.7% - transport and farm barn, 2.6% - tourist accommodation and catering, 2.0% - information and communication services, 17.9% - other services. Net taxes on products and imports accounted for 7.5% of GDP.

    GDP per capita grew by 2.5% and amounted to 4275.2 manats.

    In January-August of this year, in Azerbaijan produced 36.0 billion manats or 4.2% more of GDP, in comparison with the same period of last year.

