Weather will be rainless in Baku on November 15

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula on November 15 rain is predicted in some places, during the day weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless. Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to the information, tomorrow south-west wind will blow. Temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 7-9 degrees at night, 10-15 C in the daytime, in Baku 7-9 at night, 9-11 degrees in the daytime.

On November 15, weather in Azerbaijani regions is predicted to be mainly dry, but rain is expected in some eastern regions at night and in the morning. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 4-9 C at night, 10-15 C in the daytime, in the mountains from -2 degrees to 3 C at night, 8-13 C in the daytime.