Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information intermittent rain is expected tomorrow in Baku and Absheron Peninsula. Rain will be intensive in some places of the peninsula. Mild north wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 10-12 C at night, 12-15 degrees in the daytime, in Baku 10-12 degrees at night, 12-14 C in the daytime.

Rain is expected in Azerbaijan's regions. In some places, there will be intensive. Mild east wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places.

Air the temperature will be 9-12 C at night, 12-16 in the daytime, in the mountains 1-6 C at night, 6-10 C in the daytime.