Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Report was told in the Hydrological Forecasts Bureau of the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan.

It will be foggy and drizzle in morning. Mild north-west wind will blow and intensify occasionally in the evening.

In Absheron peninsula the temperature will be 12-15 C at night and 17-21 in the daytime, in Baku predicted 13-15 degrees of heat at night, 19-21 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions tomorrow. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. Drizzle is expected in some eastern regions. Lightning and rain is expected in some northern and western regions in the evening. West wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places.

The temperature will be 10-15 C at night, 20-25 C in the daytime, in the mountains 4-9 C at night, 12-17 C in the daytime.