Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, fog and drizzle are expected at night and in the morning.

Mild south wind will intensify occasionally.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 5-8 at night, 12-17 C in the daytime, in Baku 6-8 C at night, 13-15 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions, fog and drizzle are expected at night and in the morning. South wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 6-11 C at night, 16-21 C in the daytime, in the mountains 1-6 C at night, 13-18 C in the daytime.