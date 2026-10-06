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    Gerlind Heckmann: Germany sees great potential for its companies in Azerbaijan's economy

    Business
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 13:03
    Gerlind Heckmann: Germany sees great potential for its companies in Azerbaijan's economy

    Germany's Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action sees significant potential for German companies in the fields of renewable energy sources, infrastructure, and modern technologies in Azerbaijan, Gerlind Heckmann, Deputy Director of the German Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action, said at the German-Azerbaijani Connectivity Conference in Baku, Report informs.

    According to her, export credit guarantees and other instruments supported by the German government can help turn these opportunities into long-term and sustainable projects.

    Heckmann noted that business, joint projects, and human contacts are necessary for long-term relations between the two countries.

    "The ministry actively supports these efforts in Berlin and Baku, and the recent visit of our team for political talks and meetings with business circles testifies to the growing attention to Azerbaijan and the region," she concluded.

    Gerlind Heckmann Azerbaijan-Germany relations
    Almaniya rəsmisi: "Azərbaycanla iqtisadi sahədə istifadə edəcəyimiz böyük potensial var"
    Герлинд Хекман: Германия видит большой потенциал для своих компаний в экономике Азербайджана
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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