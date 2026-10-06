Pashinyan: TRIPP will reshape economy in South Caucasus

The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) will become a cornerstone in transforming the economic situation across the South Caucasus, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Armenian -British Business Forum 2026, Report informs, citing Armenian media.

"Overall, it is clear that Armenia and our region are undergoing a transformation linked to the establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the developments stemming from it. We are now working every day to launch the TRIPP project, which will undoubtedly become a cornerstone in changing the economic situation not only in Armenia, but throughout the region," Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan also expressed hope that, alongside the development of the TRIPP project, the Armenian-Turkish border will be opened in the near future.

He also said he hoped railway connections between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as between Armenia and Türkiye , would be restored.