Unstable weather predicted in Azerbaijan - WARNING

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, on June 8, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Mild north-west wind will occasionally intensify.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 16-19 degrees of heat at night, 25-30 in the daytime, also, 17-19 in Baku at night, 23-28 in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 758 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 40-50% in the daytime.

Lightning and intermittent rain will be observed on some places in Azerbaijani regions. Heavy rain, hail predicted on some places. Fog will be observed in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify on some places.

The temperature will be 15-20 degrees of heat at night, 28-33 in the daytime, 8-13 on mountains at night, 16-21 in the daytime.

The MENR warns, weather in some regions on June 8 will be unstable for a short period, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. Heavy rain, hail will be observed. Water level in rivers will rise.