​Tomorrow will be rainy in the capital and snowy in the regions

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ / The weather will be changeably cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, occasionally gloomy and rainy in some places in the evening. Report was told by the Hydrological Bureau of the National Hydrometeorological Department of theMinistry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 5-8 C at night, 10-14 C daytime, and 5-7 C at night, 12-14 C daytime in Baku.

March 6 is to be rainy and sleety in mountainous areas of Azerbaijani regions, snow and lightning are likely in some areas. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow and intensify.

The temperature will be 5-10 C at night, 13-18 C in the daytime, and in the mountains 3-6 C at night, 6-9 C daytime.