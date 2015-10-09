Tomorrow rainy weather to continue in Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ Rainy weather to continue in Azerbaijan on October 10. Report was told in the Hydrological Bureau of the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

On October 10, weather will be cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, rain is predicted in some places, and will be partly cloudy in the afternoon. Mild north-west wind will blow and intensify occasionally.

The temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be 12-14 at night, 15-18 in the daytime, in Baku 12-14 degrees in the evening, 15-17 C in the daytime.

Tomorrow, rain is expected in Azerbaijani regions. Intensive rainfall is expected in some places. West wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places.

The temperature will be 8-13 C at night, 15-20 C in daytime, in the mountains 1-6 C at night, 7-12 C in the daytime.

Strengthening of the north wind in Absheron peninsula on October 10 in the afternoon may cause some anxiety for meteo-sensitive people. On October 11-12, weak and mild hesitations of meteorological factors will be favorable.