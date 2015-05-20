Tomorrow 31 degrees of heat forecasted in Azerbaijan

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ Forecast in Azerbaijan on May 21announced. As the Senior Hydrologist of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasting of National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Asif Verdiyev said to Report, tomorrow weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless. During the day the wind will be changed to the north east.

At night the temperature will be 11-16, 22-27 degrees during the day.

Tomorrow in Azerbaijani regions rainfall not mainly expected. However, in the late afternoon and at night on certain mountain areas is a possibility of thunderstorms with the rain. In the morning light fog is forecasted in some places, east wind will prevail.

At night the temperature will be 14-19, 26-31 degrees in the daytime, in the mountains at night 9-14, in the daytime 17-22 degrees of heat.