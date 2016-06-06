Temperature will reach 31 degrees, lightning is predicted

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, north-west wind will be replaced by south-east wind.

On June 7, temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 17-21 C at night, 24-29 C in the daytime, in Baku 18-20 C at night, 26-28 C in the daytime.

In some regions of Azerbaijan lightning and intermittent rain is expected. Rainfall will intensify in some places, hail is expected. West wind will blow and intensify occasionally.

The temperature will be 14-19 C at night, 26-31 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 8-13 C at night, 15-20 C in the daytime.