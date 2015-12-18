Results of regular monitoring in "Guneshli" oil rig revealed

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ Results of regular monitoring of the working group in regard with the accident, which occurred on the 10th deep sea base of "Gunashli" oil rig of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), has revealed.

Report was told in the press service of SOCAR, the monitoring was conducted throughout the day by helicopter from the air and from the sea in ships.

"The observations and analyzes show that, in the area of the accident oil spills are not observed. Extinguishing the fire played an important role in addressing this threat. Working Group categorically states that the territory of the" Guneshli "and" Oil Rocks", as well as in the surrounding areas there is oil spills", SOCAR says.

The specialists of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of SOCAR and BP continue to monitor the site of the accident. At the same time every day working group receives the images from the satellite of "Azerkosmos" and owned by the Canadian company MDA satellite Radarsat-2.