Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ The reasons of dense fog in Baku revealed.

Report was told by Gulshad Mammadova, the deputy Director of Hydro-meteorological Forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources that, the reason is predominance of the south wind in Azerbaijan.

She noted that, similar weather conditions will be observed in next two days in territory of Absheron peninsula.

"South wind will dominate on the territory of Azerbaijan. Air temperatures will range from 14 to 17 degrees", she said.