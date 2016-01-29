Precipitation expected tomorrow in Azerbaijan

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be changeable cloudy and occasionally gloomy.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resourceson January 30 it is predicted to rain in some places in the morning and in the afternoon. Mild north-west wind will be replaced by south wind in the evening.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be -1+3°C at night, +4+7°C in the daytime, in Baku 0-2°C at night, +5+7 °C in the daytime.

Tomorrow, the weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions, but it will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. However, precipitations expected in some northern and eastern regions, snow will fall in the mountainous areas. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be 0-5 °C at night, +3+8 °C in the daytime, in the mountains -5-10 °C night, -3+2 °C in the daytime.