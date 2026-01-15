Expansion of Tbilisi Int'l Airport entrusted to French company

Georgia has signed an agreement with a French company, Groupe ADP, on the expansion of Tbilisi International Airport, Report informs.

During the presentation of the airport expansion project, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze stated that an investment of $150 million will be made in the airport's development.

"This investment will significantly increase passenger flow, ensure the continuous improvement of services, create a comfortable and safe environment for passengers, and allow operational processes to be carried out more quickly and efficiently."

The Prime Minister emphasized that the expansion project will not only substantially increase the airport's capacity but also raise the quality of passenger services to the level of international standards.