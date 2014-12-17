No rain expected in Azerbaijan on December,18

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for 18 December in Azerbaijan:

Report was informed by the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources tomorrow in Baku and Absheron peninsula is expected to be partly cloudy, at night and morning will be light fog, drizzling rain is not excluded. During the day, rainfall is not expected, at times growing southwest wind to prevail. The air temperature will be +4°+6°C at night, +8°+11°C in the daytime.

Tomorrow in Azerbaijani regions precipitation is not expected. Fog and drizzling rain forecasted at night and in the daytime.

From time to time growing southwest wind will blow. The air temperature will be +2°+7°C at night, +8°+12°C in the daytime, -2°+3° C at night and +2°+8°C in the daytime in mountainous areas.

The weather pressure will be higher than norm -770 mm, relative humidity will be 70-80%.

As for the health weather forecast the predominance of the south wind against the background of atmospheric pressure can cause discomfort to the weather-sensitive people.