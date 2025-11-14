Leyla Aliyeva joins environmental campaign in Mingachevir

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, participated in several environmental campaigns as part of her visit to Azerbaijan"s Mingachevir city, Report informs.

Initially, 25 thousand carps were released into the Mingachevir reservoir with the participation of Leyla Aliyeva.

The action aims to contribute to restoring of aquatic bioresources, increasing fish stocks and protecting the ecological balance of water reservoirs.

Leyla Aliyeva then participated in the reintroduction process carried out at the Korchay State Nature Reserve. 10 gazelles brought from the territory of the Shirvan National Park were released into the reserve. The purpose of relocating gazelles to the reserve is to increase the genetic tolerance among the existing gazelle population, prevent various diseases and create a healthier gazelle generation in this area. Currently, the number of gazelles in the Korchay State Nature Reserve is 810.

As part of the visit, a tree planting campaign was also organized in the city of Mingachevir. 200 trees of Eldar pine and cypress were planted by 100 volunteers in the campaign with the participation of Leyla Aliyeva. Eldar pine and cypress, as drought-resistant tree species suitable for the soil and climatic conditions of the region, are of great importance in terms of environmental protection and expansion of the green belt.

These environmental campaigns are part of the efforts regularly carried out by IDEA Public Union in Azerbaijan to protect the environment and preserve biodiversity.