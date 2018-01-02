Forecasts Bureau: Unstable weather conditions in country to continue until January 3

Baku. 2 January. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast in Azerbaijan for the next two days was announced.

Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report that unstable weather conditions observed in the country will continue until January 3 daytime: "As reported in advance, unstable weather conditions observed in the country on January 1 and 2. Rain observed on some places, snow on mountainous regions and foothills. Such weather will continue during January 2. Rain will gradually stop on January 3 daytime. North-west wind blow currently, the wind will become moderate on January 3 and replaced with moderate north-east wind on January 4".

According to the expert, the weather will be relatively stable throughout the country on January 3 daytime and on January 4: "Fog will be observed on some places. Temperature will be 7-9 degrees of heat in Baku and Absheron peninsula, 6-10 in regions and 3-6 degrees of heat on mountainous areas".