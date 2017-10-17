Forecasts Bureau: Rain in the country will stop this evening

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Rainy weather conditions will continue until this evening".

Acting Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

She said that as reported in advance, weather was unstable in the country from October 16 daytime till 17 morning: "Intermittent, sometimes torrential rain was observed".

According to her, such weather conditions will continue until October 17 evening: "The weather will be relatively stable and rainless on October 18-19".

The expert added that the temperature will gradually rise from tomorrow: "Air temperature will rise by 2-3 degrees".