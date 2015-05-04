Ecology Ministry warns about weather conditions in Azerbaijan

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Hydro-metrological Forecasting Bureau of the National Hydro-meteorological Department of Azerbaijani Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry (ENRM) warned about the weather conditions in the country.

As Report informs referring to the Ministry, from 5 to 7 May afternoon, unstable weather is expected, lightning and intermittent rain also forecasted.

On May 5, north-west wind will blow and intensify in some places. The temperature will fall gradually by 3-5 degrees compared to previous days.