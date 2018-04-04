Ecologists predict weather terms for next four days in Azerbaijan

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for the next 4 days in Azerbaijan was announced.

Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report that the weather will be moderate in Azerbaijan from April 5 to 9.

According to her, unfavorable weather conditions will be observed in Azerbaijan until the second ten days of April: "Mild south-east wind will blow."

Mammadova said that in the next few days temperature will gradually increase as compared to today.