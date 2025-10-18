Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Azerbaijan weather forecast for October 19

    The weather is expected to be partially cloudy and sometimes overcast, but primarily without precipitation in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on October 19, Report informs, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service of Azerbaijan.

    A moderate southwest wind will blow.

    The temperature will be +13 – +16°C at night and +19 – +23°C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will drop from 765 mm Hg to 761 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night and 55-60% during the daytime.

    On October 19, the districts of Azerbaijan will experience mostly dry weather. However, in some mountainous areas, brief periods of rain may occur during the daytime. Fog is also anticipated in some regions. An east wind will blow.

    The temperature will be +12 – +16°C at night, and +20 – +24°C in the daytime.

    In the highlands, it will be 0 – +4°C at night, and +5 – +10°C in the daytime.

