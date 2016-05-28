35 degrees of heat predicted in Azerbaijan on Sunday

Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ On Sunday, May 29, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on May 29, east wind will blow in Baku and on the peninsula, the afternoon will be followed by north-west wind in the evening and intensify occasionally.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 16-19 C at night, 28-33 C in the daytime, in Baku 17-19 C at night, 30-32 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijanis regions, but in the evening and at night, lightning and rain is expected. West wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places.

The temperature will be 15-20 C at night, 30-35 C in the daytime, in the mountains 10-15 C at night, 20-25 C in the daytime.