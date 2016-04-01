20 degrees of heat predicted in Baku on Saturday

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ On Saturday, April 2 in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy and mostly rainless. Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, mild south-west wind will blow in the capital.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 5-8 C at night, 15-20 C in the daytime, in Baku 6-8 at night, 17-19 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions, tomorrow morning will be foggy in some places. South-west wind will blow in some areas.

The temperature will be 5-10 C at night, 19-24 C in the daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C at night, 12-17 C in the daytime.