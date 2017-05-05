Ziyafat Asgarov: One of the ways of interstate conflict settlement is intercultural dialogue

© Report

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Modern world faced with challenges. One of the ways of interstate conflict settlement is intercultural dialogue".

Report informs, First Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ziyafat Asgarov said in the panel session "The role of parliaments in building cultural bridges between civilizations", within the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

He said that parliamentary diplomacy complements traditional diplomacy: "Over 80 working groups act in the Azerbaijani Parliament. Milli Majlis carries out all works for development of intercultural dialogue. Everyone should preserve cultural relations. 20% of Azerbaijani lands locating in the center of East and West, were occupied by Armenia. Claims of those who introduce the events as Muslim-Christian conflict will come to naught. Azerbaijan ensures protection of the rights of everyone regardless of religion and ethnicity. Azerbaijan will always support development of cultural relations".