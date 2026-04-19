Zabelin re-elected head of Russian community in Azerbaijan
Domestic policy
- 19 April, 2026
- 11:55
The Russian Community of Azerbaijan held a general reporting and election meeting on April 18 chaired by its founder, member of parliament Mikhail Zabelin, Report informs.
During the meeting, reports on activities over the past two years were presented and elections to the community's governing bodies were held.
Zabelin was re-elected chairman of the Russian Community of Azerbaijan by open vote.
Anastasia Lavrina and Vitaly Kovalev were elected first deputy chairpersons, while Lyubov Yakunina and Dmitry Kozin were elected deputy chairpersons.
The meeting concluded with a decision to continue the community's active work aimed at developing cultural interaction and strengthening social cohesion in Azerbaijan.
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