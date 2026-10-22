Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss AZURE project

Azerbaijan and the World Bank have discussed cooperation on the Azerbaijan Scaling-Up Renewable Energy Project (AZURE) and the Caspian–Black Sea–Europe Green Energy Corridor, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said in a o post on X, Report informs.

"We discussed our cooperation on the AZURE project and the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor with Stephanie Gil, the World Bank"s Practice Manager for Energy in the Europe and Central Asia Region. We assessed opportunities for joint efforts to expand renewable energy generation, strengthen the electricity grid, and develop regional energy interconnections," reads the post.