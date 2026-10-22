Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival UEFA Conference League
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival UEFA Conference League

    Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss AZURE project

    Energy
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 15:47
    Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss AZURE project

    Azerbaijan and the World Bank have discussed cooperation on the Azerbaijan Scaling-Up Renewable Energy Project (AZURE) and the Caspian–Black Sea–Europe Green Energy Corridor, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said in a o post on X, Report informs.

    "We discussed our cooperation on the AZURE project and the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor with Stephanie Gil, the World Bank"s Practice Manager for Energy in the Europe and Central Asia Region. We assessed opportunities for joint efforts to expand renewable energy generation, strengthen the electricity grid, and develop regional energy interconnections," reads the post.

    Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss AZURE project
    Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss AZURE project

    Parviz Shahbazov Stephanie Gil World Bank Ministry of Energy Azerbaijan Scaling-Up Renewable Energy Project Caspian-Black Sea-European Green Energy Corridor Project
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    Dünya Bankı ilə Yaşıl Enerji Dəhlizinin inkişafı müzakirə edilib – Yenilənib
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    Азербайджан обсудил со Всемирным банком проект AZURE
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