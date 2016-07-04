Yadigar Sadigov: 'APFP rejected proposals of cooperation made by Musavat Party'

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ After release, Tofig Yagublu thought that may achieve Musavat Party to establish relations with the Azerbaijani Popular Front Party. But his proposals were not accepted'.

Report was told by Yadigar Sadigov, Deputy Head of Musavat Party.

He stressed that Musavat Party made a proposal to visit together monument of Mahammad Amin Rasulzade on May 28, but the APFP rejected the proposal: 'If initiator is Musavat Party, it means we are interested to establish relations'.

Deputy Head of Musavat Party noted that formation of a new union at the opposition is not actual: 'Musavat Party continues its activity. Some weak points exist in operation of the party, they should be eliminated. Our party is ready to lead the people. If no unusual event, Musavat Party will prepare for 2018 presidential elections'.