Vurghun Ayyub's nomination in parliamentary elections was decided

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ The next board meeting of the Musavat Party's district organization was held. Report was told by the chairman of the organization Rovshan Damirli. He noted that the decision on a party member of Surakahni First Election District No. 30, First Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Democracy and Welfare Movement Vurghun Ayyub's nomination in the parliamentary elections to be held at the end of the year, was made.

Musavat Party will approve a list of members who intend to participate in the parliamentary elections, by voting at the meeting.