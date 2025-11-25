UNESCO Committee membership marks Azerbaijan's diplomatic success – OPINION

Azerbaijan's election as a member of UNESCO's World Heritage Committee for the years 2025–2029, particularly its decisive victory in the vote count, represents another achievement for the country on the international diplomatic stage, Political scientist Ulviyya Zulfigar told Report.

She noted that Azerbaijan's overwhelming result – 92 votes compared to the Czech Republic (28 votes), Armenia (21 votes), Poland (11 votes), and Slovenia (9 votes) – is no coincidence.

The expert highlighted that this outcome reflects the trust Azerbaijan has built in cultural diplomacy and the strength of its diverse international relations.

"Such a wide margin also shows that Azerbaijan is recognized globally as a reliable partner in the field of culture. The special care given to monuments in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, along with the country's overall vibrant activity in cultural heritage, is well known to the international community. Azerbaijan's rich tangible and intangible heritage – Gobustan, Icherisheher, the Palace of Shaki Khans, mugham, carpet weaving, ashig art, and other elements – are already recognized values within UNESCO."

According to Zulfigar, this voting advantage is direct confirmation of Azerbaijan's active participation on the UNESCO platform, its cooperation across continents, and its contributions to the global cultural heritage agenda.

"This broad support, formed as a result of Azerbaijan's purposeful diplomatic activity, ensures the country's significant position at global decision-making tables," she said.

The expert added that Azerbaijan has consistently supported heritage projects within UNESCO for many years, while promoting multicultural values and cultural dialogue:

"The scale of the votes collected proves that these efforts are highly appreciated worldwide. Azerbaijan has not only been elected to the committee but has also achieved another diplomatic success through its commanding vote margin. The 92 votes once again demonstrate how highly Azerbaijan"s reputation is regarded on a global scale."