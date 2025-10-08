Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Turkic states back Azerbaijan-Armenia transport agreement

    Domestic policy
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 13:53
    Member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) have expressed support for the agreement reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia on August 8 in Washington, Report cites the Gabala Declaration.

    The declaration welcomes the deal, which envisions the opening of transport routes ensuring unimpeded connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

    According to the statement, the agreement is expected to unlock the region"s transit potential and contribute to peace, stability, and prosperity in the South Caucasus.

    Gabala declaration OTSGabalaSummit2025 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic South Caucasus
    TDT Azərbaycanın Naxçıvanla maneəsiz nəqliyyat təminatını məmnunluqla qarşılayır

