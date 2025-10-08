Turkic states back Azerbaijan-Armenia transport agreement

Member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) have expressed support for the agreement reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia on August 8 in Washington, Report cites the Gabala Declaration.

The declaration welcomes the deal, which envisions the opening of transport routes ensuring unimpeded connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

According to the statement, the agreement is expected to unlock the region"s transit potential and contribute to peace, stability, and prosperity in the South Caucasus.