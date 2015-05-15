 Top
    The bill to announce June 12 as non-working day took from parliament's agenda

    Milli Mejlis should have to discuss the issue today

    Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ The bill to announce June 12, 2015 as non-working day took from the agenda of Parliament (Milli Mejlis). 

    Report informs, the press secretary of Azerbaijani Parliament,  Akif Tavakkuloglu said to journalists.

    He said that, though the bill was included into the agenda of the Milli Mejlis on May 15, it was removed later: "The discussion of the issue today was canceled by the initiator of the legislation. It is a decision on removing it from the agenda of today's meeting. No information was provided yet on including the issue into the agenda of other meetings."

