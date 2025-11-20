Testimonies heard at Ruben Vardanyan's trial

The trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, accused under articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan related to crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism and other serious crimes, continued on November 20, Report informs.

the open court session at the Baku Military Court was held under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Agayev, with judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov on the panel (reserve judge Gunel Samadova). The accused was provided with an interpreter in the language he understands (Russian) as well as a state-funded defence lawyer.

Judge Zeynal Agayev introduced the panel of judges, the prosecutors upholding the state accusation, the interpreters and others to the victims and legal successors of victims participating in the hearing for the first time, and explained their rights and obligations under the law.

The testimonies of the victims were then heard.

Victims Anar Jafarov and Rashad Abbasov stated that in the direction of Marzili village in Aghdam district, the vehicle they were travelling in hit a mine planted by the enemy, and they sustained various injuries as a result of the explosion.

In response to questions from state prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, victim Feyruz Musayev said that while carrying out engineering works with a bulldozer near Zar village in Kalbajar district, the machinery came under machine-gun fire from the enemy. Although he himself was not injured, the equipment was rendered unusable.

Victim Israil Babayev stated that he was wounded as a result of an enemy provocation in the Kalbajar-Zod direction.

Another victim, Safar Gasimov, said that several people were killed by fire opened by remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups. At the same time, Kamal Javadli, Namat Baghirov, Amrah Hajizada and several others sustained various bodily injuries.

In response to questions from state prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, victim Elgun Talibov stated that in the area of Charaktar village in Aghdara district, he and Rovshan Mustafayev were wounded by fire opened by remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Victim Muzamil Orujov said he was injured in Kalbajar district by fire from weapons of various calibres used by the enemy.

Victims Maarif Abbasov, Ramiq Hasanov and Rustam Rustamli stated that they were injured in the area of Daghyurd village in Khojaly district as a result of enemy provocation. M. Abbasov noted that he and Mahammad Karimov were wounded when a mortar shell fired by the enemy exploded nearby. R. Hasanov was injured when an artillery shell exploded nearby. Sergey Heybatov was killed in the same area.

In response to questions from Tughay Rahimli, assistant to the Prosecutor General on special assignments, victim Vusal Abbasov said he was shot in the leg by sniper fire from the enemy in Khankandi city.

Victim Fagan Valiyev stated that while in Aghdam district, despite the medical vehicle he was in bearing distinctive markings, it was hit by a rocket projectile fired by the enemy, and he was wounded.

Ahliyar Muradov said he was injured in a forested area of Aghdam district when a mortar shell fired by remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups exploded nearby.

Victim Elyas Mammadli stated that in the area of Khanabad village in Khojaly district, he, Nazim Agayev and Rashmi Hummatov sustained various bodily injuries when a mortar shell fired by the enemy exploded nearby.

In response to questions from state prosecutor Fuad Musayev, victim Joshgun Nasirov said that in the area of Khanabad village in Khojaly district, he, Ahliyar Muradov and Elgun Ismayilli were wounded by fire opened by remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Victim Eldar Huseynov stated that several people, including himself, were wounded and several others were killed when an artillery shell fired by the enemy in the direction of Farrukh height in Khojaly exploded.

In response to questions from Nasir Bayramov, head of the department at the Prosecutor General's Office responsible for upholding the state accusation, victim Rajab Shukurov said that in the area of Khanabad village in Khojaly district, he, Khagani Guliyev and Turan Hasanli were injured when mortar shells fired by the enemy exploded nearby.

The court session continued with the examination of documents and other evidence in the criminal case file.

The next court hearing has been scheduled for 21 November.

Ruben Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violation of international humanitarian law norms during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).