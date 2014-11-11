Statistics on the municipal election for candidates announced in Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ 21 764 people of 1546 municipalities put forward candidatures for the municipal election to be held in Azerbaijan on December 23.

Report was informed by the head of Media and Public Relations Department of Central Election Commission (CEC) Shahin Asadli.

13 488 of candidates are the members of political parties.

17 463 candidates took the signature sheets, but 5 837 candidates returned the signature sheets. 1 724 candidates have been registered till now. 15 369 of those who put forward their candidatures are men and 6395 are women.

15 035 candidates of 1607 municipalities will be elected in the municipal elections to be held in 118 constituencies in Azerbaijan. The nomination of candidates will end on November 22.