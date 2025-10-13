Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Special rep: All mosques in Azerbaijan's Khankandi destroyed

    Domestic policy
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 11:59
    Special rep: All mosques in Azerbaijan's Khankandi destroyed

    During the occupation, all mosques, shrines, cemeteries, museums, and monuments related to Islamic culture in the city of Khankandi were destroyed, Elchin Yusubov, the President's Special Representative in the city of Khankandi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, said at an event dedicated to the 5th anniversary of the Victory in Karabakh, entitled "Spiritual Values," Report informs referring to the Public Relations Department of the Reconstruction, Construction, and Management Service in the city of Khankandi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, Report informs.

    He noted that during the occupation, Armenians falsified not only Islamic monuments but also Christian churches belonging to Caucasian Albania, attempting to pass them off as Armenian.

    "In the Karabakh region, rich in material and cultural monuments, including the city of Khankandi, all mosques, shrines, cemeteries, museums, and monuments related to Islamic culture were destroyed during the occupation, and now not a trace remains. This is aggression not only against the Azerbaijani people, but against the culture of all humanity.

    One such monument was the Ganjasar Temple, located in the village of Vangli in the Aghdara region. This Albanian monastery, dating back to the 13th century, served as the religious center of the Catholicosate of Caucasian Albania from the 19th century until the 19th century. During the occupation, Armenians altered the architectural structure, interior, and inscriptions on the monument's walls, erasing Albanian inscriptions. This was done with the aim of falsifying history. Today, mosques, cultural centers, and churches are being restored in the territories liberated from occupation," Yusubov said.

