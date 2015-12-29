​Siyavush Novruzov: Central Bank should solve all problems

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan is the country, best utilizing oil revenues. Therefore, there is no waste."

Report informs, it was stated by Chairman of the Committee for Public Associations and Religious Organizations of the Milli Majlis (National Parliament), the deputy executive secretary of the ruling party Yeni Azerbaijan Siyavush Novruzov in his speech at today's plenary session of the Parliament during the discussions due to devaluation of manat.

According to him, in order to preserve the exchange rate of AZN the Central Bank has spent 2 billion AZN: " They should've spent these funds on solving the problems of citizens instead. All the problems should be solved by the central bank, because the bank can use its potential. In addition, they can solve these problems for the profit they got."