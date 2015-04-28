President submits to Parliament a candidate for post of Prosecutor General

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev submitted to the Milli Mejlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) for the approval of Zakir Garalov to the post of Prosecutor General again. Report informs that today's plenary session of the parliament is expected to consider the recommendation.

Zakir Garalov was born on January 13, 1956 in Ormeshan village of Georgian Bashkechid region. After graduating from the Baku State University in 1979, he was employed by the prosecutor's office. He worked as Sabail District Prosecutor's Assistant till 1981, Prosecutor and Chief Prosecutor of the Department of General Control of the General Prosecutor's Office in 1981-2000, Deputy Prosecutor of the Nasimi District, Prosecutor of Nasimi District, Prosecutor and Chief Prosecutor of the Department of the Control of the Investigation in National Security Bodies and General Control Department, Sabunchu District Prosecutor and Ganja District Prosecutor.

Since April 25, 2000, he is the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan. He was awarded with higher rank of first degree justice counselor. He is a member of the International Association of Prosecutors.

He was awarded with the "Bravery Medal" on December 26, 1995 and the Order of "Flag of Azerbaijan" by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on 29 September, 2006.