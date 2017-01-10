Azerbaijani President: Non-oil sector will develop and new jobs will be created

"We tackled crisis and hardship with honor."

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ “The way we have chosen is the only right way. This the way of independence, stability, progress”.

Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev told at the meeting of Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to summary of social and economic development in 2016 and future objectives.

The President noted that Azerbaijan marked 25th anniversary of independence: “2016 will be remembered as a year of fundamental economic reforms. Non-oil sector will be in the center of attention as a result of our decision. It is not by chance that we achieved 5% growth in non-oil sector and 2.6 growth in agriculture, despite decrease of GDP as a result of 3-4 fold drop in oil prices. We tackled crisis and hardship with honor. Completed works and those underway will further strengthen this dynamic. Economy and non-oil sector will develop sustainably; new jobs will be created. We will hit set targets”.