President Ilham Aliyev visits Imamzade religious complex in Ganja

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has reviewed the conditions created at Imamzade religious complex in Ganja after major repair and reconstruction, Report informs.

Dating back to the 8th century, the historical monument Imamzade also known as the Blue dome, the Blue Mosque or the Blue Imam Turbeh, is one of the architectural landmarks of the city of Ganja. Ibrahim, the son of the fifth Imam Mohamed Baghir is buried here. The construction of Imamzade Turbeh dates back to the late 14th century – early 15th century. The complex is located on the ancient trade roads of the East. Throughout the centuries, Imamzade has been a holy place for Muslims of Azerbaijan and other countries.

Imamzade complex was restored in the 19th century.

President Ilham Aliyev first met with representatives of the country`s general public and religious figures.

The ceremony kicked off with the recitation of verses from the Quran.

The head of state addressed the event.

Then Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade delivered a speech.

Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade presented a Holy Quran to the head of state.

Other speakers at the event included Archbishop of Baku and Azerbaijan eparchy Alexander Ishein, chairman of the Religious Community of Mountain Jews Milikh Yevdayev, head of Azerbaijan Catholic Church Vladimir Fekete and dean of Ganja State University Mubariz Yusifov.

Mubariz Yusifov handed “Ganja Imamzade Temple” book to the Azerbaijani President.

After the ceremony, the head of state reviewed the conditions created at Imamzade complex.

President Ilham Aliyev was informed about the repair and restoration of Imamzade religious complex, as well as the landscaping work carried out around the complex. The reconstruction and landscaping work started in May, 2010. The complex occupies a total area of 10 hectares. The three-storey main building of the complex covers an area of 2,000 square meters. The building has ablution spaces for women and men, a storehouse, administrative and technical rooms and a hotel. There are two prayer halls for women and men, a religious library, a conference hall and a museum in the complex.

The head of state visited the grave of Ibrahim, the son of the fifth Imam Mohamed Baghir.

On behalf of residents and believers, representative of the Caucasian Muslims Office for the western region Haji Tahir Abbasov thanked the head of state for his attention to the religion and for the reconstruction of the complex.

The temple was also reconstructed. It has two minarets, standing 45 meters in height, two prayer halls and a pilgrimage hall.

Imamzade religious complex has an altar, which occupies an area of 220 square meters, a 1000-seat hall, Huseyniyye and Zeynebiyye prayer halls, and two parking lots for 1,000 cars.