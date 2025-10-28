Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    President Ilham Aliyev: Today marks the next stage of the "Great Return"

    President Ilham Aliyev: Today marks the next stage of the Great Return

    "Today marks the next stage of the Great Return," President Ilham Aliyev said during his meeting with residents of Mammadbayli and Aghali villages in Zangilan district, Report informs.

    Recalling that the Great Return program was first launched in Zangilan district, the President added: "People have already been living in the first village, Aghali, for three and a half years. Excellent conditions have been created there and are being well maintained."

