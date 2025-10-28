President Ilham Aliyev: Today marks the next stage of the "Great Return"
Domestic policy
- 28 October, 2025
- 19:43
"Today marks the next stage of the Great Return," President Ilham Aliyev said during his meeting with residents of Mammadbayli and Aghali villages in Zangilan district, Report informs.
Recalling that the Great Return program was first launched in Zangilan district, the President added: "People have already been living in the first village, Aghali, for three and a half years. Excellent conditions have been created there and are being well maintained."
Latest News
19:53
US military kills 14 in attacks on vessels in the Pacific, according to HegsethOther countries
19:44
President of Azerbaijan: Zangilan will become one of the most important transport hubsInfrastructure
19:43
President Ilham Aliyev: Today marks the next stage of the "Great Return"Domestic policy
19:40
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev reviewed completed 104-apartment residential complex in ZangilanDomestic policy
19:20
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev presented keys to apartments to residents of Mammadbayli and Aghali villages in ZangilanDomestic policy
19:13
Turkish, Pakistani FMs discuss GazaRegion
18:56
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev inspects progress of second phase of Aghali village and attends opening of Mammadbayli village in Zangilan districtDomestic policy
18:39
President: All of Garabagh and East Zangezur resemble a vast construction siteOther
18:37