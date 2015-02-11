President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on establishment of a new CJSC

Baku.11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the establishment of "AzerGold" Closed Joint-Stock Company. Report informs, "AzerGold" Closed Joint-Stock Company (CJSC) was established. The shares of the company will be owned by the state.

It was found that the CJSC. deals with the study, research, exploration, development and management of the non-ferrous metal deposits, the application of new technologies in this field, the modernization of the material-technical base and the efficient use of it, as well as, other work on the development of this field.

The Cabinet of Ministers, the Ministry of Economy and Industry and the State Committee on Property Issues were commissioned to implement the powers of the general meeting in the Company.

The ministry of Taxes and the State Committee on Property Issues were tasked to take measures for the state registration of the Company.