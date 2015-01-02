​President Ilham Aliyev signed an obituary on Siyavush Garayev's death

Baku. 2 January. REPORT.AZ/ AzerbaijaniPresident Ilham Aliyev and a group of officials and scientists signed the obituary in connection with the death of the Rector of Azerbaijan State Oil Academy Siyavush Garayev. Report informs, the obituary says:

"The education and scientific community has suffered loss. A well-known chemist, a member of the National Academy of Sciences, the Ph.D on Chemical Sciences, Professor, Honored Scientist, the Rector of Azerbaijan State Oil Academy Siyavush Farhad Garayev died in his 73rd year on January 2, 2015.

"A well-known chemist and educator, sincere person Farhad Garayev will always live in our hearts", obituary declares.

The document was signed by the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, as well Artur Rasizadeh, Ogtay Asadov, Ramiz Mehdiyev, Elchin Efendiyev, Hajibala Abytalibov, Fatma Abdullazadeh, Mikayil Jabbarov, Akif Elizadeh, Tofig Naghiyev, Dilgam Tagiyev, Meherrem Mammadyarov, Kamil Saghigov, Musa Rustamov, Nadir Seyidov, Vagif Farzaliyev, Vagif Abbasov.