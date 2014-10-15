President Ilham Aliyev reviews landscaping and construction work in Pirallahi

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev reviewed landscaping and construction work in Pirallahi settlement. Report informs, the president was informed that the work was started to redevelop residential buildings along the central avenue in the settlement. This includes renovation of facades of the buildings, repair of entrance doors and roofs. Small and half-built facilities which do not meet urban planning and construction standards are pulled down, the areas are landscaped. Buildings are being renovated under the project approved.

Bazaar, trade centers and filling stations will be built in Pirallahi settlement to ensure comfort of local residents.