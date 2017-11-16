President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Absheron Olympic Sports Complex

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the Absheron Olympic Sport Complex in the city of Khirdalan.

Report informs, the head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the complex.

Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the work done here.

Absheron Olympic and Sport Complex was constructed under the order of the Azerbaijani President.

After viewing the complex, President Ilham Aliyev met with representatives of the district's general public and athletes.

Three-time world champion in wrestling Haji Aliyev thanked President Ilham Aliyev for his attention and care.