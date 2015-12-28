President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of “Veterinary town”

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening “Veterinary town” of the Ministry of Agriculture.

Report informs, the head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the town, and then toured it.

“Veterinary town” houses the administrative buildings of the State Veterinary Control Service, Republican Veterinary Laboratory and Veterinary Research Institute. The project is aimed at improving veterinary services in the country, including improvement of sanitary conditions, protection of health, prevention of infectious diseases, manufacture of healthy livestock products, and protection of people and animals from dangerous diseases. It also aims to strengthen the financial and technical resources of the organizations specializing in this sector, and supply them with necessary equipment and veterinary medicines.

Then a picture was taken.