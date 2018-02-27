President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Mingachevir for a visit

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have arrived in the city of Mingachevir for a visit.

Report informs, the head of state and his wife laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city.

Head of the city`s Executive Authority Niyazi Bayramov informed President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva about the landscaping and construction work carried out in Mingachevir.